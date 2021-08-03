Global Landline Phones Depth Research Report 2021| VTech, Panasonic, Cisco

Landline Phones are a kind of phone that uses a metal wire or optical fiber telephone line for transmission as distinguished from a mobile cellular line, which uses radio waves for transmission. Global Landline Phones key players include VTech, Panasonic, Cisco, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 30%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, both have a share about 55 percent. In terms of product, Cordless Telephones is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of end uers, the largest end uers is Commercial Use, followed by Household Use. This report contains market size and forecasts of Landline Phones in China, including the following market information: China Landline Phones Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Landline Phones Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Landline Phones companies in 2020 (%) The global Landline Phones market size is expected to growth from US$ 966 million in 2020 to US$ 836 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of -1.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Landline Phones market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Landline Phones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Landline Phones Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Landline Phones Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Cordless Telephones, Corded Telephones China Landline Phones Market, By End Users, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Landline Phones Market Segment Percentages, By End Users, 2020 (%), Household Use, Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Landline Phones revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Landline Phones revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Landline Phones sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Landline Phones sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, VTech, Panasonic, Cisco, Avaya, Philips, Gigaset, Polycom, Mitel, Alcatel-Lucent, Yealink, Motorola, TCL, AT&T

