Global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Depth Research Report 2021| Lam Research, Applied Materials, Hitachi High-tech

An etch system shapes the thin film into a desired patterns using liquid chemicals, reaction gases or ion chemical reaction. An etch system is used in manufacturing lines for semiconductors and other electronic devices. This report mainly covers metal etch and hard mask etch system market. North America have a larger market share which account for nearly 70%, followed by Japan and Asia-Pacific region. The world TOP 5 players in the Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market are Lam Research, Applied Materials, Hitachi High-tech, Tokyo Electron and Oxford Instruments, which account for more than 65% of the total market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal and Hard Mask Etch System in China, including the following market information: China Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five Metal and Hard Mask Etch System companies in 2020 (%) The global Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market size is expected to growth from US$ 1130.9 million in 2020 to US$ 2611.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Metal and Hard Mask Etch System market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Metal and Hard Mask Etch System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Silicon Etch Equipment, Dielectric Etch Equipment, Metal Etch Equipment, Hard Mask Etch Equipment China Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Metal and Hard Mask Etch System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Front End of Line (FEOL), Back End of Line (BEOL)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Metal and Hard Mask Etch System revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Metal and Hard Mask Etch System revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Metal and Hard Mask Etch System sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Metal and Hard Mask Etch System sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Lam Research, Applied Materials, Hitachi High-tech, Tokyo Electron, Oxford Instruments, NAURA Technology Group, SPTS Technologies Ltd., AMEC, Ulvac, Samco, Plasma Therm

