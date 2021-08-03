Global Microarray Biochips Market Share and Growth 2021| Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies

Microarray or biochip is a lab-oriented microscope slide that is usually made of glass, silicon chip, or nylon membrane. It is a 2D array (sometimes 3D) whose surface is provided with thousands of minute pores in defined positions. The microarray is a recently developed technology and was discovered only two decades ago. It is mostly used in cancer research and in the pharmacological treatment of other diseases like oral lesions. It enables researchers to investigate and analyze the expression of thousands of genes in a single reaction and address various issues. Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the two largest companies in the industry, accounting for more than 74 percent of 2018 revenue combined. In terms of production value, the United States occupies the absolute position, with production value accounting for more than 86%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Microarray Biochips in China, including the following market information: China Microarray Biochips Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Microarray Biochips Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Unit) China top five Microarray Biochips companies in 2020 (%) The global Microarray Biochips market size is expected to growth from US$ 1097.6 million in 2020 to US$ 1993.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Microarray Biochips market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Microarray Biochips manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Microarray Biochips Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Unit) China Microarray Biochips Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

DNA Microarray, Protein Microarray, Other China Microarray Biochips Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Unit) China Microarray Biochips Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Drug Discovery, Research, Diagnostics, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Microarray Biochips revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Microarray Biochips revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Microarray Biochips sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Unit) Key companies Microarray Biochips sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, PerkinElmer, BioChain, Sengenics, Applied Microarrays, US Biomax

