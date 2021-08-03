Global Microcontroller Industry Analysis Report 2021| Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies

A microcontroller (MCU for microcontroller unit) is a small computer on a single metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) integrated circuit chip. In modern terminology, it is similar to, but less sophisticated than, a system on a chip (SoC); a SoC may include a microcontroller as one of its components. A microcontroller contains one or more CPUs (processor cores) along with memory and programmable input/output peripherals. Program memory in the form of ferroelectric RAM, NOR flash or OTP ROM is also often included on chip, as well as a small amount of RAM. Microcontrollers are designed for embedded applications, in contrast to the microprocessors used in personal computers or other general purpose applications consisting of various discrete chips. Microcontrollers are used in automatically controlled products and devices, such as automobile engine control systems, implantable medical devices, remote controls, office machines, appliances, power tools, toys and other embedded systems. By reducing the size and cost compared to a design that uses a separate microprocessor, memory, and input/output devices, microcontrollers make it economical to digitally control even more devices and processes. Mixed signal microcontrollers are common, integrating analog components needed to control non-digital electronic systems. In the context of the internet of things, microcontrollers are an economical and popular means of data collection, sensing and actuating the physical world as edge devices. Global microcontrollery main players include NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, etc., totally accounting for about 50%. China is the largest market, with a share about 30%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into 32 Bit MCU, 16 Bit MCU and 8 Bit MCU. 32 Bit MCU is the largest segment, holding a share over 55%. In terms of application, it is widely used in automotive, industrial, communication and computer, consumer electronics and others. The most common application is in automotive, taking a share over 27%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Microcontroller in China, including the following market information: China Microcontroller Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Microcontroller Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Pcs) China top five Microcontroller companies in 2020 (%) The global Microcontroller market size is expected to growth from US$ 18940 million in 2020 to US$ 26550 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Microcontroller market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Microcontroller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Microcontroller Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs) China Microcontroller Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

32 Bit MCU, 16 Bit MCU, 8 Bit MCU China Microcontroller Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs) China Microcontroller Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Automotive, Industrial, Communication and Computer, Consumer Electronics, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Microcontroller revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Microcontroller revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Microcontroller sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Pcs) Key companies Microcontroller sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Cypress Semiconductor, Silicon Laboratories, Nuvoton, Toshiba, Holtek Semiconductor, Sino Wealth Electronic, GigaDevice, Sonix Technology, Qingdao Eastsoft, Shanghai Sinomcu, Shenzhen Chipsea, Shanghai MindMotion

