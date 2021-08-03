Global Micro-D Connectors Market Share & Forecast 2021| Amphenol, Glenair, ITT Cannon

Micro-D connectors are about half the size of D-sub connectors. Both are shaped like the letter D. The early D-shaped connectors were first used in computers because of their compact design. Offering reliable and secure electrical connections, they feature at least two rows of parallel pins and offer high density in a miniature design. The D-shaped socket or plug also provides shielding from EMI. This fits snugly into the receptacle, providing a secure mechanical attachment as well as proper alignment and fit. Amphenol, Glenair, ITT Cannon, Bel Fuse Inc., AirBorn, Inc, Ulti-Mate Connector, Omnetics Connector and Axon’ Cable etc. are the key players in the global micro-D Connectors market. Top 5 took up more than 46.46% of the global market in 2019. Amphenol, Glenair and ITT Cannon are the top three players, which accounts for 31.34% of the total micro-D connectors market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro-D Connectors in China, including the following market information: China Micro-D Connectors Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Micro-D Connectors Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Micro-D Connectors companies in 2020 (%) The global Micro-D Connectors market size is expected to growth from US$ 136 million in 2020 to US$ 210.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Micro-D Connectors market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Micro-D Connectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Micro-D Connectors Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Micro-D Connectors Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Metal Shell Micro-D Connectors, Plastic Shell Micro-D Connectors, Others China Micro-D Connectors Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Micro-D Connectors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Military & Defense, Space Application, Aviation & UAV, Medical Devices, Industrial Application, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Micro-D Connectors revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Micro-D Connectors revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Micro-D Connectors sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Micro-D Connectors sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Amphenol, Glenair, ITT Cannon, Bel Fuse Inc., Ulti-Mate Connector, Omnetics Connector, Axon’ Cable, Smiths Interconnect, AirBorn, Inc., Molex, TE Connectivity, Souriau, NorComp, Cristek Interconnects, Nicomatic, Hermetic Solutions Group, C&K Switches, Comtronic GmbH, Sunkye, ChuangLian Electronic Component

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Micro-D Connectors market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Micro-D Connectors market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Micro-D Connectors markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Micro-D Connectors market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Micro-D Connectors market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Micro-D Connectors market.

