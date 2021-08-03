Global Micro-LED Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Samsung Electronics, Apple, Sony

Micro-LED, also known as microLED, mLED or µLED, is an emerging flat panel display technology. Micro-LED displays consist of arrays of microscopic LEDs forming the individual pixel elements. When compared to the widespread LCD technology, Micro-LED displays offer better contrast, response times, and energy efficiency. Along with OLEDs, Micro-LED are primarily aimed at small, low-energy devices such as smartwatches and smartphones. OLED and Micro-LED both offer greatly reduced energy requirements compared to conventional LCD systems. Unlike OLED, Micro-LED is based on conventional GaN LED technology, which offers far higher total brightness than OLED produces, as much as 30 times, as well as higher efficiency in terms of lux/W. Japan is the largest Micro-LED market with about 39% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 3% market share. The key players are Samsung Electronics, Apple, Sony, Jbd, Lumens, LG Display, Innolux Corporation, VueReal, Plessey Semiconductors, AU Optronics, Lumiode, eLux, Inc. etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 96% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro-LED in China, including the following market information: China Micro-LED Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Micro-LED Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Micro-LED companies in 2020 (%) The global Micro-LED market size is expected to growth from US$ 6 million in 2020 to US$ 6618.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Micro-LED market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Micro-LED manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Micro-LED Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Micro-LED Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Small Sized Panels, Medium Sized Panels, Large Size Panels China Micro-LED Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Micro-LED Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Cellphone, Wearable Watch Device, AR/VR, TV, Others (Automotive Display, etc.)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Micro-LED revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Micro-LED revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Micro-LED sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Micro-LED sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Samsung Electronics, Apple, Sony, Jbd, Lumens, LG Display, Innolux Corporation, VueReal, Plessey Semiconductors, AU Optronics, Lumiode, eLux, Inc.

