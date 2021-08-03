Global LED Secondary Optic Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Ledlink Optics, Carclo Optics, Auer Lighting

Secondary optics are those optics which exist outside of the LED package, such as reflector, TIR lenses, Fresnel lenses, and pillow lenses. Secondary optics are used to create the desired appearance and beam pattern of the LED signal lamp. LEDs generally emit light at a 120-degree viewing angle. LED applications that require more focused light often use a secondary optic that is placed over the LED, which internally reflects light into a spot, medium spot, wide spot or elliptical spot pattern. Secondary optics are used to modify the output beam of the LED such that the output beam of the finished signal lamp will efficiently meet the desired photometric specification. In addition, secondary optics serve an aesthetic purpose by determining the lit and unlit appearance of the signal lamp. The primary optic is included in the LED package, and the secondary optics are part of the finished signal lamp. There are two primary categories of secondary optics used, those that spread the incoming light (diverging optics), and those that gather the incoming light into a collimated beam (collimating optics). Global LED Secondary Optic key players include Ledlink Optics, LEDIL Oy, Auer Lighting, Bicom Optics, GAGGIONE(Lednlight), etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 20%. China is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by China Taiwan, with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, LED Secondary Lens is the largest segment, with a share about 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial Lighting, followed by Street Lighting, Architectural Lighting, Indoor Lighting, Automotive Lighting, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Secondary Optic in China, including the following market information: China LED Secondary Optic Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China LED Secondary Optic Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (KK Pcs) China top five LED Secondary Optic companies in 2020 (%) The global LED Secondary Optic market size is expected to growth from US$ 1306 million in 2020 to US$ 4768.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during 2021-2027.

The China LED Secondary Optic market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the LED Secondary Optic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China LED Secondary Optic Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (KK Pcs) China LED Secondary Optic Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Reflector, LED Secondary Lens, Others China LED Secondary Optic Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (KK Pcs) China LED Secondary Optic Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Street Lighting, Commercial Lighting, Architectural Lighting, Indoor Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies LED Secondary Optic revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies LED Secondary Optic revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies LED Secondary Optic sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (KK Pcs) Key companies LED Secondary Optic sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Ledlink Optics, Carclo Optics, Auer Lighting, LEDIL Oy, FRAEN Corporation, GAGGIONE (Lednlight), Bicom Optics, Darkoo Optics, Aether systems Inc, B&M Optics, ShenZhen Likeda Optical, HENGLI Optical, Brightlx Limited, Kunrui optical, FORTECH, Chun Kuang Optics, Wuxi Kinglux Glass Lens

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global LED Secondary Optic market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global LED Secondary Optic market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional LED Secondary Optic markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global LED Secondary Optic market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global LED Secondary Optic market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global LED Secondary Optic market.

