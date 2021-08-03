Global LED Thermal Products Market Regional Outlook 2021| Sunonwealth, Aavid Thermalloy, Cree Inc.

Most of the electricity in an LED becomes heat rather than light (about 70% heat and 30% light). If this heat is not removed, the LEDs run at high temperatures, which not only lowers their efficiency, but also makes the LED less reliable. Therefore, LED Thermal Products are used to remove or decrease the heat that created by LED. Global LED Thermal Products key players include Sunonwealth, Aavid Thermalloy, Cree Inc., SiTime(Mega), etc. China is the largest market, with a share nearly 30%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 45 percent. In terms of product, Heat Sink covered over 35 % of the market share, and is projected to dominate the market. And based on of application, the largest application is Residential, followed by Office, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Thermal Products in China, including the following market information: China LED Thermal Products Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China LED Thermal Products Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five LED Thermal Products companies in 2020 (%) The global LED Thermal Products market size is expected to growth from US$ 2039.6 million in 2020 to US$ 4288.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2021-2027.

The China LED Thermal Products market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the LED Thermal Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China LED Thermal Products Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China LED Thermal Products Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Heat Sink, Ceramic PCB, Fansink, Thermal Clad Board, Thermally Conductive Pad, Others China LED Thermal Products Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China LED Thermal Products Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Residential, Office, Industrial, Shop, Automotive, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies LED Thermal Products revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies LED Thermal Products revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies LED Thermal Products sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies LED Thermal Products sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Sunonwealth, Aavid Thermalloy, Cree Inc., 3M, ebm-papst Group, Bergquist, t-Global Technology, Molex, LLC, Dialight, Wakefield-Vette, Ohmite, TE Connectivity, Advanced Thermal Solutions Inc., LEDdynamics Inc.

