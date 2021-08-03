Global Infrared Night-Vision Scope Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Yukon Advanced Optics, Orpha, Bushnell

Infrared night-vision scope (also known as active infrared night-vision scope) is optical electronic night vision equipment that uses photoelectric conversion technology to infrared searchlights illuminates the target, receiving the reflected infrared radiation to form an image. It is mainly used in military. Global Infrared Night-Vision Scope key players include Yukon Advanced Optics, Orpha, Bushnell, ATN, Armasight, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by China and Europe, both have a share about 50%. In terms of application, the largest application is Security, followed by Outdoor Activities, Search and Rescue, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Infrared Night-Vision Scope in China, including the following market information: China Infrared Night-Vision Scope Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Infrared Night-Vision Scope Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Infrared Night-Vision Scope companies in 2020 (%) The global Infrared Night-Vision Scope market size is expected to growth from US$ 940 million in 2020 to US$ 986.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Infrared Night-Vision Scope market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Infrared Night-Vision Scope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Infrared Night-Vision Scope Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Infrared Night-Vision Scope Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Single Tube Infrared Night-Vision Scope, Double Tube Infrared Night-Vision Scope China Infrared Night-Vision Scope Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Infrared Night-Vision Scope Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Security, Outdoor Activities, Search and Rescue, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Infrared Night-Vision Scope revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Infrared Night-Vision Scope revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Infrared Night-Vision Scope sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Infrared Night-Vision Scope sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Yukon Advanced Optics, Orpha, Bushnell, ATN, Armasight, Starlight, LUNA OPTICS, Firefield, Night Owl Optics, Apresys, Shenzhen Ronger, Yunnan Yunao, Bosma

