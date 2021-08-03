Global Motherboard Market Share and Growth 2021| Asus, Gigabyte Technology, Super Micro

Motherboard (sometimes alternatively known as the mainboard, system board, baseboard, planar board or logic board, or colloquially, a mobo) is the main printed circuit board (PCB) found in general purpose microcomputers and other expandable systems. It holds and allows communication between many of the crucial electronic components of a system, such as the central processing unit (CPU) and memory, and provides connectors for other peripherals. Unlike a backplane, a motherboard usually contains significant sub-systems such as the central processor, the chipset’s input/output and memory controllers, interface connectors, and other components integrated for general-purpose use. Global Motherboard key players include Asus, Gigabyte Technology, Micro-Star International Co., Ltd, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 25%. China is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by United States, and Europe, both have a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, Server Motherboards is the largest segment, with a share about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial, followed by Industrial. This report contains market size and forecasts of Motherboard in China, including the following market information: China Motherboard Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Motherboard Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Motherboard companies in 2020 (%) The global Motherboard market size is expected to growth from US$ 13140 million in 2020 to US$ 14450 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Motherboard market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Motherboard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Motherboard Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Motherboard Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

PC Motherboards, Mobile PC Motherboards, Server Motherboards, Gaming Motherboards China Motherboard Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Motherboard Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Personal, Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Motherboard revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Motherboard revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Motherboard sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Motherboard sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Asus, Gigabyte Technology, Super Micro, Micro-Star International Co., Ltd, Advantech, Intel, Tyan (MiTAC), Kontron, Abaco, ASRock, Artesyn Embedded, Colorful Group, Curtiss Wright Controls, ADLINK, DFI, Maxsun, ONDA, Biostar

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Motherboard market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Motherboard market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Motherboard markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Motherboard market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Motherboard market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Motherboard market.

