Melamine Formaldehyde Market 2021-2026: Size, Scope, Growth, Share, Outlook, Key Players, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Melamine Formaldehyde Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global melamine formaldehyde market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global melamine formaldehyde market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Also known as melamine resin, melamine formaldehyde (C4H6N6O) is a thermosetting plastic that is obtained by polymerization of formaldehyde. It is tasteless, odorless and resistant to heat, water, stain, impact, scratch, shrinkage and strong solvents. It is utilized in the production of toilet seats, pan knobs and handles, and household crockery items, such as glasses, cups, bowls and plates.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Rising construction activities on account of rapid urbanization and the growing population represent one of the significant factors driving the market growth. In line with this, melamine-formaldehyde is extensively utilized in the manufacturing of surface walls, cabinets and counters, and decorative laminated panels, which is contributing to its rising demand. Apart from this, melamine-formaldehyde is employed in the automotive industry as a coating. This, in confluence with the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) projects to introduce better-quality, cost-effective and less hazardous melamine-formaldehyde products, is expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.

Breakup by Product Type:

Methylated Formaldehyde Non-Methylated Formaldehyde

Breakup by Grade:

Industrial Grade Reagent Grade

Breakup by Application:

Laminates Molding Powder Paints Surface Coatings Adhesives Thermal Insulation Foams Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Construction and Building Packaging Electronics Wood and Furniture Automotive Chemicals Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific Europe North America Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

