3D Mapping and Modeling Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Rising Demands, Top Key Players, and Forecast

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “3D Mapping and Modeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global 3D mapping and modeling market size reached the value of US$ 4.79 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global 3D mapping and modeling market to reach a value of US$ 12.6 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.51% during 2021-2026. 3D mapping and modeling is the process of creating a view and model of objects by using advanced technologies and related machine vision. 3D mapping helps in creating a highly realistic virtual representation of the objects and areas in the real world with laser scanning and photogrammetry. It enhances the accuracy of mapping objects, thereby reducing inconsistencies. On the other hand, 3D modeling creates a mathematical representation of a 3D object with the help of several methods like non-uniform rational basis spline (NURBS) modeling, patches, primitive modeling, and polygonal modeling. 3D mapping and modeling find an array of applications in the entertainment, construction, automobile, defense, and healthcare industries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report:- https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-mapping-modeling-market/requestsample

Global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market Trends:

3D modeling and mapping have gained immense traction in recent years due to the adoption of the latest technologies in different verticals. The growing demand for 3D-enabling devices like cameras, scanners, and global position system (GPS) satellite components has created a huge potential for the market. In addition to this, online web service providers, like Microsoft Corp. and Amazon Inc., are incorporating 3D map applications on their platforms, thereby contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to the integration of robots that utilize 3D mapping and modeling technology in the healthcare sector. For instance, an India-based robotics company, The Milagrow Humanoid ELF, introduced iMap9, which is a self-navigating robot that can clean and sanitize floors without any human intervention. Apart from this, Tesla Inc., an American electric vehicle company, has introduced driverless car modules that incorporate mapping and modeling solutions.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-mapping-modeling-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Autodesk, Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Vricon

Airbus SAS

Trimble Inc.

Intermap Technologies Inc.

Esri Global, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Apple Inc.

CyberCity 3D, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Dassault Systèmes SE

Flight Evolved

MAXON Computer Inc.

Onionlab

Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.

Adobe Systems Pty Ltd.

Pix4D SA

Pixologic Inc.

Market Breakup by Component:

3D Mapping

3D Modeling

Market Breakup by Application:

Projection-Mapping

Texture Mapping

Maps and Navigation

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Construction Industry

Transportation Industry

Automobile Industry

Entertainment Industry

Healthcare Industry

Others Industries

Market Breakup by Region:

Latin America

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/