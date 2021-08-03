Tea Polyphenols Market 20201-2026: Global Size, Growth, Top Manufacturers, Share, Outlook and Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tea Polyphenols Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 20201-2026,” the global tea polyphenols market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tea polyphenols market to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026. Tea polyphenols are chemical compounds that are naturally found in tea leaves. These compounds, including catechins, tannins and flavonoids, attribute the distinct flavor to green, black and other kinds of tea. Consisting of high concentrations of antioxidants, these polyphenols are known to reduce the risk of developing numerous chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes and coronary artery disease. They also reduce the growth of bacteria in the stomach, enhance metabolism and improve the overall health of consumers. Apart from this, they find numerous applications in the field of biomedical science and the processing of meat- and fish-based products.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Tea Polyphenols Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing health consciousness among the masses. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle and chronic disorders, owing to the sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits, has led to rising awareness regarding the significance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Consequently, there is an increasing demand for nutraceuticals, which is providing a boost to market growth. A significant increase in the geriatric population, along with the growing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, among the elderly, acts as a major growth-inducing factor. As the consumption of these compounds aids in the prevention of several neurodegenerative diseases, it is contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, these polyphenols are widely used in the cosmetics and personal care industry, owing to their numerous biological properties. Tea polyphenols are considered to be beneficial in reducing acne, skin darkening and signs of aging. This, along with the rising trend of maintaining a youthful physical appearance among both males and females, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising adoption of tea polyphenols in various dietary supplements, ready-to-drink beverages and functional beverages, and their increasing usage in the research and biomedical sectors.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Ajinomoto OmniChem

Amax NutraSource Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

FutureCeuticals

HERZA Chocolate GmbH & Co. KG

Indena S.p.A.

Layn Corp.

NATUREX SA

SEPPIC, S.A.

Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product R&D Co. Ltd. (JF-NATURAL).

Breakup by Product Type:

Green Tea Polyphenols

Oolong Tea Polyphenols

Black Tea Polyphenols

Others

Breakup by Application:

Functional Beverages

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Mass Retailers

Direct Selling

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

