Telmisartan Market: Global Sales Revenue, Growth, Share, Size, Key Players and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Telmisartan Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global telmisartan market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026. Telmisartan refers to a non-peptide angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) used as a prescription drug to treat hypertension and cardiovascular disorders. It is generally available as tablets and oral oil suspension variants that are administered with other medications to enhance its efficacy. Telmisartan exhibits antihypertensive properties and prevents aldosterone production in the body, which reduces sodium and water absorption, thus lowering blood pressure. Besides this, it also helps in relaxing blood vessels and promoting kidney function.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telmisartan-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Significant growth of the pharmaceutical industry and expanding healthcare infrastructures are some of the primary factors driving the telmisartan market. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population, coupled with the increasing prevalence of numerous medical ailments, including high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney-related disorders, etc., is further catalyzing the product demand. Telmisartan is proven to be effective in modifying genes for insulin sensitization and regulating glucose and lipid metabolism, which assists in managing diabetes-induced kidney problems. Additionally, numerous pharmaceutical manufacturers are introducing generic variants of the product to ensure cost-effective treatment of hypertension and cardiovascular ailments. Apart from this, they are also increasingly investing in R&D activities for advanced telmisartan medications to treat diabetic nephropathy, which will further continue to drive market growth in the coming years.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telmisartan-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Abbott Laboratories

Aurobindo Pharma USA

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla Limited, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceutical

Sanofi S.A

Solco Healthcare (Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc.)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Breakup by Indication:

Hypertension

Cardiovascular Risk Reduction

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/