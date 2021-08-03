Telmisartan Market: Global Sales Revenue, Growth, Share, Size, Key Players and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Telmisartan Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global telmisartan market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026. Telmisartan refers to a non-peptide angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) used as a prescription drug to treat hypertension and cardiovascular disorders. It is generally available as tablets and oral oil suspension variants that are administered with other medications to enhance its efficacy. Telmisartan exhibits antihypertensive properties and prevents aldosterone production in the body, which reduces sodium and water absorption, thus lowering blood pressure. Besides this, it also helps in relaxing blood vessels and promoting kidney function.
Market Trends:
Significant growth of the pharmaceutical industry and expanding healthcare infrastructures are some of the primary factors driving the telmisartan market. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population, coupled with the increasing prevalence of numerous medical ailments, including high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney-related disorders, etc., is further catalyzing the product demand. Telmisartan is proven to be effective in modifying genes for insulin sensitization and regulating glucose and lipid metabolism, which assists in managing diabetes-induced kidney problems. Additionally, numerous pharmaceutical manufacturers are introducing generic variants of the product to ensure cost-effective treatment of hypertension and cardiovascular ailments. Apart from this, they are also increasingly investing in R&D activities for advanced telmisartan medications to treat diabetic nephropathy, which will further continue to drive market growth in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aurobindo Pharma USA
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Cipla Limited, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc
- Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceutical
- Sanofi S.A
- Solco Healthcare (Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc.)
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Breakup by Indication:
- Hypertension
- Cardiovascular Risk Reduction
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies
- Online Stores
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
