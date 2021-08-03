Epigenetics Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Top Manufacturers, Future Scope, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Epigenetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global epigenetics market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.Epigenetics refers to the study of the variations that occur in cellular and physiological traits without any change in the DNA sequence. It aids researchers in studying the impact of an individual’s behavior and environment, including age, diet, environmental pollutants, psychological stress and obesity, on their genes. Consequently, numerous academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical organizations, and biotechnology companies utilize epigenetics for research, diagnosis and treatment purposes.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/epigenetics-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. Additionally, continual technological advancements in the healthcare industry are providing an impetus to the market growth. For instance, the introduction of the Epi proLung test to detect the presence of lung cancer that is based on the combination of epigenomics’ proprietary DNA methylation biomarkers is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the significant increase in investments by public and private agencies for upgrading the existing healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted in biotechnology.
Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/epigenetics-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- Abcam plc
- Active Motif Inc
- Agilent Technologies Inc
- Diagenode Diagnostics (Hologic Inc)
- Illumina Inc
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer Inc
- Roche Holding AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Zymo Research Corporation
Breakup by Product:
- Reagents
- Kits
- Chip Sequencing Kit
- Whole Genomic Amplification Kit
- Bisulfite Conversion Kit
- RNA Sequencing Kit
- Others
- Instruments
- Enzymes
- Services
Breakup by Technology:
- DNA Methylation
- Histone Methylation
- Histone Acetylation
- Large Non-Coding RNA
- MicroRNA Modification
- Chromatin Structures
Breakup by Application:
- Oncology
- Solid Tumors
- Liquid Tumors
- Non-Oncology
- Inflammatory Diseases
- Metabolic Diseases
- Infectious Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report:
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/heating-equipment-market-share-growth-analysis-report-covid19-impact-by-manufactures-size-and-forecast-2021-08-02
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/oxidized-polyethylene-wax-market-growth-analysis-report-covid19-impact-by-manufactures-size-and-forecast-2021-08-02
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/boiler-insurance-market-2021-2026-global-sales-revenue-size-growth-top-manufacturers-future-scope-and-forecast-2021-08-02
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/epigenetics-market-share-size-segmentation-with-competitive-analysis-top-manufacturers-and-forecast-2021-08-02
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/colposcopes-market-2021-2026-top-manufacturers-share-size-business-growth-and-forecast-2021-08-02
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bubble-tea-market-2021-2026-top-manufacturers-share-size-business-growth-and-forecast-2021-08-02
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digital-multimeter-market-2021-2026-share-size-growth-rising-demands-top-key-players-and-forecast-2021-08-02
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cogeneration-equipment-market-2021-2026-global-size-growth-top-manufacturers-future-scope-and-forecast-2021-08-02
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/commercial-seeds-market-2021-2026-global-share-growth-analysis-report-covid19-impact-by-manufactures-size-and-forecast-2021-08-02
- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/blockchain-distributed-ledger-market-2021-2026-share-size-growth-rising-demands-top-key-players-and-forecast-2021-08-02
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800