Epigenetics Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Top Manufacturers, Future Scope, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Epigenetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global epigenetics market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.Epigenetics refers to the study of the variations that occur in cellular and physiological traits without any change in the DNA sequence. It aids researchers in studying the impact of an individual’s behavior and environment, including age, diet, environmental pollutants, psychological stress and obesity, on their genes. Consequently, numerous academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical organizations, and biotechnology companies utilize epigenetics for research, diagnosis and treatment purposes.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. Additionally, continual technological advancements in the healthcare industry are providing an impetus to the market growth. For instance, the introduction of the Epi proLung test to detect the presence of lung cancer that is based on the combination of epigenomics’ proprietary DNA methylation biomarkers is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the significant increase in investments by public and private agencies for upgrading the existing healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted in biotechnology.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Abcam plc

Active Motif Inc

Agilent Technologies Inc

Diagenode Diagnostics (Hologic Inc)

Illumina Inc

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc

Roche Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation

Breakup by Product:

Reagents

Kits Chip Sequencing Kit Whole Genomic Amplification Kit Bisulfite Conversion Kit RNA Sequencing Kit Others

Instruments

Enzymes

Services

Breakup by Technology:

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large Non-Coding RNA

MicroRNA Modification

Chromatin Structures

Breakup by Application:

Oncology Solid Tumors Liquid Tumors

Non-Oncology Inflammatory Diseases Metabolic Diseases Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

