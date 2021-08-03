Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market 2021-2026: Scope, Growth, Share, Outlook, Key Players, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global sickle cell disease treatment market share exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Sickle cell disease (SCD) refers to a genetic red blood cell (RBC) illness that affects hemoglobin, a protein carrying oxygen throughout the body. It can lead to many complications, such as anemia, acute chest syndrome, vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), etc. Currently, the most commonly suggested solution by doctors for treating SCD is blood and bone marrow transplant. It involves substituting affected bone marrow with a healthy replacement received from a donor. Other effective treatments include medications and blood transfusions, which can prolong the life of patients by reducing specific symptoms.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sickle-cell-disease-treatment-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

A significant rise in the number of individuals suffering from SCD is driving the demand for new drugs that can treat the condition effectively, thereby augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the health regulatory authorities of several countries are focusing on fast-track approval of new treatment methods. Moreover, numerous government authorities are supporting research and development (R&D) activities to encourage pharmaceutical companies and researchers to develop novel treatments. They include genetic therapies that can add a new DNA strain or restore a missing gene to improve the functioning of cells. Besides this, inflating disposable incomes and increasing consumer awareness about the available healthcare services are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sickle-cell-disease-treatment-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

AstraZeneca Plc

Baxter International Inc.

bluebird bio Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

CRISPR Therapeutics

Emmaus Medical Inc

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

GlycoMimetics Inc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Sangamo Therapeutics

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Blood Transfusion

Pharmacotherapy

Bone Marrow Transplant

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/