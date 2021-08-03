Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Rising Demands, Top Key Players, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the global electric power distribution automation systems market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Electric power distribution automation system (DAS) helps in collecting, analyzing, and managing the distribution of electricity. Its components majorly include sensors, processors, switches, information and communication networks, etc., which ensure efficient operations by the power system. The electric power DAS also improves the speed and accuracy of various distribution system processes. Additionally, it provides real-time operational notifications about fault detection, reactive power management, voltage monitoring, preventive equipment maintenance, grid integration of distributed energy resources, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts, are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Expanding infrastructural developments, including hotels, hospitals, corporate offices, etc., are resulting in the escalating demand for electricity. This is acting as one of the primary factors driving the electric power DAS market. Moreover, the growing need for energy efficiency and immediate fault detection in power distribution networks is further catalyzing market growth. Besides this, rising investments by governing agencies of numerous countries in smart cities are leading to the up-gradation of transmission and distribution infrastructures. Along with this, the increasing requirement for smart grids and replacements of existing infrastructures are also providing thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, growing investments in R&D activities are developing innovative technologies that reduce power failures and enhance the performance of existing systems. This will continue to propel the market growth for electric power DAS over the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation Plc

G&W Electric Company

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell Power Systems Inc (Hubbell Incorporated)

Itron Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.

Siemens AG.

Breakup by Implementation:

Substation Automation

Feeder Automation

Consumer Side Automation

Breakup by Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

