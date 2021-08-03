Refractories Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | RHI AG, Magnesita, Vesuvius

“

The report titled Global Refractories Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Refractories market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Refractories market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Refractories market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Refractories market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Refractories report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Refractories report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Refractories market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Refractories market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Refractories market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Refractories market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Refractories market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

RHI AG, Magnesita, Vesuvius, Plibrico, Morgan Advanced Materials, Saint-Gobain, EKW REFRACTARIOS, Mckeown International, REFRATECHNIK MEXICO, Piro, ZEDMEX, Sajuri, Refleon, RATSA, Refractarios Naucalpan, ASC Mexico

Market Segmentation by Product:

Shaped Refractories, Unshaped Refractories

Market Segmentation by Application:

Iron & Steel, Cement/Lime, Nonferrous Metals, Glass, Others

The Refractories Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Refractories market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Refractories market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Refractories market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Refractories industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Refractories market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Refractories market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Refractories market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Refractories Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Refractories Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Shaped Refractories

1.2.3 Unshaped Refractories

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Refractories Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Iron & Steel

1.3.3 Cement/Lime

1.3.4 Nonferrous Metals

1.3.5 Glass

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Refractories Production

2.1 Global Refractories Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Refractories Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Refractories Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Refractories Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Refractories Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Refractories Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Refractories Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Refractories Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Refractories Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Refractories Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Refractories Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Refractories Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Refractories Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Refractories Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Refractories Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Refractories Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Refractories Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Refractories Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Refractories Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Refractories Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Refractories Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Refractories Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Refractories Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Refractories Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Refractories Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Refractories Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Refractories Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Refractories Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Refractories Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Refractories Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Refractories Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Refractories Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Refractories Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Refractories Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Refractories Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Refractories Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Refractories Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Refractories Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Refractories Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Refractories Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Refractories Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Refractories Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Refractories Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Refractories Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Refractories Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Refractories Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Refractories Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Refractories Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Refractories Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Refractories Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Refractories Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Refractories Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Refractories Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Refractories Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Refractories Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Refractories Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Refractories Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Refractories Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Refractories Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Refractories Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Refractories Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Refractories Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Refractories Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Refractories Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Refractories Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Refractories Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Refractories Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Refractories Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Refractories Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Refractories Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Refractories Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Refractories Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Refractories Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Refractories Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Refractories Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Refractories Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Refractories Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Refractories Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Refractories Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Refractories Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Refractories Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Refractories Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Refractories Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Refractories Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Refractories Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Refractories Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Refractories Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Refractories Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Refractories Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Refractories Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Refractories Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Refractories Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Refractories Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Refractories Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 RHI AG

12.1.1 RHI AG Corporation Information

12.1.2 RHI AG Overview

12.1.3 RHI AG Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 RHI AG Refractories Product Description

12.1.5 RHI AG Recent Developments

12.2 Magnesita

12.2.1 Magnesita Corporation Information

12.2.2 Magnesita Overview

12.2.3 Magnesita Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Magnesita Refractories Product Description

12.2.5 Magnesita Recent Developments

12.3 Vesuvius

12.3.1 Vesuvius Corporation Information

12.3.2 Vesuvius Overview

12.3.3 Vesuvius Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Vesuvius Refractories Product Description

12.3.5 Vesuvius Recent Developments

12.4 Plibrico

12.4.1 Plibrico Corporation Information

12.4.2 Plibrico Overview

12.4.3 Plibrico Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Plibrico Refractories Product Description

12.4.5 Plibrico Recent Developments

12.5 Morgan Advanced Materials

12.5.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Corporation Information

12.5.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Overview

12.5.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Morgan Advanced Materials Refractories Product Description

12.5.5 Morgan Advanced Materials Recent Developments

12.6 Saint-Gobain

12.6.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.6.2 Saint-Gobain Overview

12.6.3 Saint-Gobain Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Saint-Gobain Refractories Product Description

12.6.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

12.7 EKW REFRACTARIOS

12.7.1 EKW REFRACTARIOS Corporation Information

12.7.2 EKW REFRACTARIOS Overview

12.7.3 EKW REFRACTARIOS Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 EKW REFRACTARIOS Refractories Product Description

12.7.5 EKW REFRACTARIOS Recent Developments

12.8 Mckeown International

12.8.1 Mckeown International Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mckeown International Overview

12.8.3 Mckeown International Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mckeown International Refractories Product Description

12.8.5 Mckeown International Recent Developments

12.9 REFRATECHNIK MEXICO

12.9.1 REFRATECHNIK MEXICO Corporation Information

12.9.2 REFRATECHNIK MEXICO Overview

12.9.3 REFRATECHNIK MEXICO Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 REFRATECHNIK MEXICO Refractories Product Description

12.9.5 REFRATECHNIK MEXICO Recent Developments

12.10 Piro

12.10.1 Piro Corporation Information

12.10.2 Piro Overview

12.10.3 Piro Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Piro Refractories Product Description

12.10.5 Piro Recent Developments

12.11 ZEDMEX

12.11.1 ZEDMEX Corporation Information

12.11.2 ZEDMEX Overview

12.11.3 ZEDMEX Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 ZEDMEX Refractories Product Description

12.11.5 ZEDMEX Recent Developments

12.12 Sajuri

12.12.1 Sajuri Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sajuri Overview

12.12.3 Sajuri Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sajuri Refractories Product Description

12.12.5 Sajuri Recent Developments

12.13 Refleon

12.13.1 Refleon Corporation Information

12.13.2 Refleon Overview

12.13.3 Refleon Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Refleon Refractories Product Description

12.13.5 Refleon Recent Developments

12.14 RATSA

12.14.1 RATSA Corporation Information

12.14.2 RATSA Overview

12.14.3 RATSA Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 RATSA Refractories Product Description

12.14.5 RATSA Recent Developments

12.15 Refractarios Naucalpan

12.15.1 Refractarios Naucalpan Corporation Information

12.15.2 Refractarios Naucalpan Overview

12.15.3 Refractarios Naucalpan Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Refractarios Naucalpan Refractories Product Description

12.15.5 Refractarios Naucalpan Recent Developments

12.16 ASC Mexico

12.16.1 ASC Mexico Corporation Information

12.16.2 ASC Mexico Overview

12.16.3 ASC Mexico Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 ASC Mexico Refractories Product Description

12.16.5 ASC Mexico Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Refractories Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Refractories Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Refractories Production Mode & Process

13.4 Refractories Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Refractories Sales Channels

13.4.2 Refractories Distributors

13.5 Refractories Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Refractories Industry Trends

14.2 Refractories Market Drivers

14.3 Refractories Market Challenges

14.4 Refractories Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Refractories Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

