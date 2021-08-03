Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2027 | GE, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare

“

The report titled Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GE, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba, Hitachi, Neusoft, Topgrade HealthCare, United Imaging

Market Segmentation by Product:

PET-CT, PET-MR, Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PET-CT

1.2.3 PET-MR

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Cardiology

1.3.4 Neurology

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 GE

11.1.1 GE Corporation Information

11.1.2 GE Overview

11.1.3 GE Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 GE Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Product Description

11.1.5 GE Recent Developments

11.2 Siemens Healthcare

11.2.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

11.2.2 Siemens Healthcare Overview

11.2.3 Siemens Healthcare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Siemens Healthcare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Product Description

11.2.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Developments

11.3 Philips Healthcare

11.3.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

11.3.2 Philips Healthcare Overview

11.3.3 Philips Healthcare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Philips Healthcare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Product Description

11.3.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

11.4 Toshiba

11.4.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

11.4.2 Toshiba Overview

11.4.3 Toshiba Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Toshiba Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Product Description

11.4.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

11.5 Hitachi

11.5.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

11.5.2 Hitachi Overview

11.5.3 Hitachi Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Hitachi Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Product Description

11.5.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

11.6 Neusoft

11.6.1 Neusoft Corporation Information

11.6.2 Neusoft Overview

11.6.3 Neusoft Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Neusoft Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Product Description

11.6.5 Neusoft Recent Developments

11.7 Topgrade HealthCare

11.7.1 Topgrade HealthCare Corporation Information

11.7.2 Topgrade HealthCare Overview

11.7.3 Topgrade HealthCare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Topgrade HealthCare Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Product Description

11.7.5 Topgrade HealthCare Recent Developments

11.8 United Imaging

11.8.1 United Imaging Corporation Information

11.8.2 United Imaging Overview

11.8.3 United Imaging Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 United Imaging Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Product Description

11.8.5 United Imaging Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Production Mode & Process

12.4 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Sales Channels

12.4.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Distributors

12.5 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Industry Trends

13.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Drivers

13.3 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Challenges

13.4 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

