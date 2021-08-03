Vehicle Electrification Market Is Booming Worldwide | Continental, Denso, Borgwarner

Vehicle electrification refers to a range of technologies that use electricity to propel a vehicle. Advances in electrified mobility were emerging at breakneck speed as companies raced to develop new ways to move the masses. Global sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars increased by 54 percent in 2017 to touch 1.15 million units. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), the total sum to global annual sales of electric vehicle is more than 3 million vehicles in 2020 and about 10 million by 2025.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (United Kingdom), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Electric (Japan), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Borgwarner (United States), Magna (Canada), Aisin (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Vehicle Electrification Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Vehicle Electrification market outlook.



Key Market Trends:

The Considerable Shifting of the Technologies from Hydrocarbon Energy to Electrical Energy in the Automotive Industry.

New Developments for Climate-Friendly Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Opportunities:

Adoption of Light Electric Commercial Vehicles in Developed Countries

The Surge in the Growth of Automotive Industry in Developing Economies

Market Growth Drivers:

Decreasing Permissible Limits in Emission Regulations & Raised Fuel Economy Bars

Increasing Demand for Reliable Electric Systems in Vehicles

Rising Need for 48V Architecture

Challenges:

Inadequate Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles

Considerable Number of Failure Cases in Safe Electronic and Electrical Components

Segmentation of the Global Vehicle Electrification Market:

by Type (Start/Stop System, Electric Power Steering (EPS), Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Water Pump, Electric Mirror, Liquid Heater PTC, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Starter Motor & Alternator, Actuators), Application (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), Degree of Hybridization (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV))

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Vehicle Electrification Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Vehicle Electrification market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Vehicle Electrification market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

