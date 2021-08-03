Animal Feed Additives Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Cargill, BASF, Evonik

Animal Feed Additives are speciality chemicals, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, etc. which are added to the feed given to livestock. This additives are usually mixed into the animal feed in very small quantities, but has profound results on the nutrient intake of the animals. This are added with primary motive of accelerating the growth of the animals, for improving their performance and keeping them healthy. Feed Additives is considered as important as food humans’ intake through animals, as any element of feed additive harmful to the health of the animal will also be present in food that humans intake through this animal and will thus affect the health of humans. This has led to several govt. bodies banning and framing stringent regulatory policies against animal feed additives, which hampers the growth of the animal feed additives market to an extent. Geographically, Asia Pacific is the biggest market currently for animal feed additives.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

BASF SE (Germany) , Cargill Inc. (United States) , Novozymes A/S (Denmark) , Ajinomoto (Japan) , Evonik (Germany) , DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (United States) , Dow Chemical Company (United States), InVivo (France), Archer-Daniels-Midland (United States), Solvay (Belgium)

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Animal Feed Additives Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Animal Feed Additives market outlook.



Key Market Trends:

Poultry are emerging as Largest Market Segment among Other Animals

Opportunities:

Enhancing Sustainable Practices as Livestock and Feed Manufacturers are Associated with Environmental Impact

Market Growth Drivers:

Growth of Dairy Industry

Increasing Demand for Poultry and Meat Consumption

Challenges:

Surge in Organic based Food Culture

Segmentation of the Global Animal Feed Additives Market:

by Type (Antifungals, Antioxidants, Pellet binders, Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Enzymes, Minerals, Beta-adrenergic agents, Xanthophylls, Others), Animals (Cattle, Poultry, Sheep, Pigs, Goats, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Form (Dry, Liquid)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Animal Feed Additives Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Animal Feed Additives market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Animal Feed Additives market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

