Medical Device Connectivity Market Still Has Room To Grow: Cerner, Lantronix, Masimo

Medical device connectivity is the integration of medical devices with information systems, which automates the workflow surrounding the medical device. This workflow automates data analysis or acquires and communicates data generated by devices to other information systems or users. The rising need for data analytics and the infiltration of digital services such as patient data & EHR’s in hospitals and healthcare organizations is propelling the global medical device connectivity market growth in the forecast period.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Capsule Technologies Inc. (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Masimo Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Lantronix (United States), Medtronic (Ireland), True Process (United States), Hill-Rom Inc. (United States), Infosys Limited (India), iHealth Labs (United States), TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Medical Device Connectivity market outlook.



Key Market Trends:

Medical Device Connectivity aids in Data Analytics

Opportunities:

Increasing Consolidation in the Healthcare Industry

Growing Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Penetration of EHRs & Health Information Exchange Systems in Healthcare Organizations

Healthcare IT Initiatives are driving the Integration of Medical Devices with Hospital Information Systems

Challenges:

Data Security Concerns

Lack of Skilled Healthcare IT Professionals

Segmentation of the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market:

by Technology (Wired Technologies, Wireless Technologies, Hybrid Technologies), Service (Support and Maintenance, Implementation and Integration, Training, Consulting), Solution (Medical Device Integration, Interface Devices, Connectivity Hubs, Telemetry Systems), End User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare Centers, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Medical Device Connectivity market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Medical Device Connectivity market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

