Meat Slicers Market to Get a New Boost | Grote, Dadaux, NOAW, Moffat

A meat slicer is a slicing machine or a slicer. It is used in butcher shops and delicatessens to slice meats, cheese, sausages, and other deli products. The market of meat slicer is witnessing a huge growth due to various reason like increasing consuming power of meat by consumer, while focus on automation of equipment to cut down time in meat processing industries is currently trending in market. But there are some factor s like high cost of electricity associate with the product operation is hindering the market.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Globe Food Equipment (United States), ITW Food Equipment Group (United States), BIRO Manufacturing (United States), Grote (United States), Titan Slicer (New Zealand), Newbel Catering Equipment (China), Nanhai Lihao Electric Works (China), Dadaux (France), Moffat (New Zealand), NOAW (Italy)

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Meat Slicers Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Meat Slicers market outlook.



Key Market Trends:

Focus on automation of equipment to cut down time in meat processing industries

Opportunities:

Manufacturing light weight meat slicers

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing processed food consumption

Increasing urbanization, hectic lifestyles, increasing proportion of working women, and availability of less time for food preparation.

Challenges:

Repairing and maintenance issue associated with meat slicers

Segmentation of the Global Meat Slicers Market:

by Type (Rotary Meat Slicer, Sliding Meat Slicer, Push Meat Slicer, Other Types), Application (Meat Processing Plant, Restaurant, Others), Distribution Channel (Departmental Stores, Grocery Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Retailing), Mode of Operation (Manual, Electronic)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



