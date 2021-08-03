Agricultural AI Market Trend Analysis 2021-2025: IBM, Deere & Company, Microsoft, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto), Granular

The Agricultural AI industry has largely impacted by the effects of Covid-19 pandemic. In contrast some of the segments have are booming in the industry. However, organizations, partners, investors, policymakers, and all the stakeholders need to understand the market, remain strong, and need to adapt to survive the market. With regard to this, the global Agricultural AI market report presented here is a collective effort to showcase the market current trends, risks, feasible opportunities, developments, and more such forces that influence the market. The megatrends that are increasing the demand for the products and services in the market are highlighted in the report.

The prime destinations for investment and expansion in the Agricultural AI industry all over the world are given in the report. Moreover, suggestions and recommendations by the experts and academicians are given in the report to enable the market players contribute effectively to the Agricultural AI industry. The report during its study and analysis has used Porter’s 5 Forces analysis that deals with factors outside the Agricultural AI industry but influence the nature of competition in the Agricultural AI industry in terms of profitability and efficiency. This report gives a better understanding of the market dynamics to enable the market participants effectively in the marketplace.

This global Agricultural AI market report has done efforts to communicate the results and implications of global Agricultural AI market forces that will help the policymakers, practitioners, and others to better strategize. The national & international, political, and geographical impact on the competitiveness of the industry is described in the report. The report highlights individual companies that are dominating the global Agricultural AI market are detailed in the report. The support by the government to address the challenges led by the pandemic is included in the report.

Agricultural AI Market Leading Companies:

IBM

Deere & Company

Microsoft

Agribotix

The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)

Granular

Descartes Labs

Prospera

Mavrx

Awhere

Gamaya

Ec2ce

Precision Hawk

Skysquirrel Technologies

Cainthus

Type Analysis of the Agricultural AI Market:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Application Analysis of the Agricultural AI Market:

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Key Pointers of the Report

· The government interventions, trade flows between different regions and territories of the goods and products of the Agricultural AI industry that are influencing the Agricultural AI industry are described in the report.

· The main elements in the global Agricultural AI market such as trade, exports, import, applications, segments, manufacturing, and value added services are included in the report.

· The most critical strategies for success in the Agricultural AI industry businesses are given in the report to the market players.



Table of Contents:

Section 1 Agricultural AI Product Definition

Section 2 Global Agricultural AI Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Agricultural AI Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Agricultural AI Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Agricultural AI Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Agricultural AI Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Agricultural AI Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Agricultural AI Market Forecast 2020-2025

Section 9 Agricultural AI Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Agricultural AI Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Agricultural AI Cost of Production Analysis

11.1 Raw Material Cost Analysis

11.2 Technology Cost Analysis

11.3 Labor Cost Analysis

11.4 Cost Overview

Section 12 Conclusion

