Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Avigilon, Microsoft, Intel

The Global Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players – including Google LLC, Xilinx, Cognex, NVIDIA Corporation, COGNEX Corporation, Basler AG, Facebook, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Teledyne Technologies, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Avigilon, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation & Apple Inc. etc have been looking into Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.

Major Highlights of Global Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report

1) Why this market research study would be beneficial?

– The study guides Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies with strategic planning to ensure they realize and drive business value from their plans for growth strategy.

2) How scope of study is defined?

– The Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is composed of different product/ service offering type, each with its own business models and technology. They include:

Type: , Hardware & Software;

Application: Image Recognition, Machine Learning & Other Applications;

**Further breakdown / Market segmentation can be provided; subject to availability and feasibility of data.

3) Why Global Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market would define new growth cycle ?

– Analysis says that Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies that have continues to invest in new products and services including via acquisitions have seen sustainable growth, whereas one with slower R&D investment growth have become stagnant. Technology companies with annual R&D growth over 20% have outperformed their peer group in revenue growth.

Research shows that Global Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies have increased R&D spend and accelerated merger & acquisitions. The industry has one of the fastest innovation cycles studied across industry/applications such as Image Recognition, Machine Learning & Other Applications. To realize value they intend, companies like Google LLC, Xilinx, Cognex, NVIDIA Corporation, COGNEX Corporation, Basler AG, Facebook, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Teledyne Technologies, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Avigilon, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation & Apple Inc. etc need to continuously evaluate their governance, risks and control, infrastructure, and talent to aligned planned growth strategies with their operating business models.

To comprehend Global Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) market dynamics, the market study is analysed across major geographical regions/country

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Important Years in Global Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Study Major trends of Global Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market using final data for 2019 and previous years, as well as quarterly or annual reports for 2020. In general, Years considered in the study i.e., base year as 2020, Historical data considered as 2016-2020 and Forecast time frame is 2021-2026.

The Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) study is a perfectly designed with mix of both statistically relevant quantitative data from industry, coupled with insightful qualitative comment and analysis from Industry experts and consultants. To ascertain a deeper view; Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size by key business segments and applications for each of above listed region/country is provided along with competitive landscape that includes Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (M USD) (2019-2021E) and market concentration rate of Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry in 2020.

In-depth company profiles for 15+ Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) leading and emerging players that covers 3-years financial history, swot analysis and other vital information like legal name, website, headquarter, % market share and position, distribution and marketing channels and latest developments.

Driving and maintaining growth continues to be a top-of mind issue for Boards, CXOs, and investors in the Technology industry. Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies and the chain of services supporting them are facing profound business challenges majorly from three factors:

1. The explosive rate at which competitors and Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry is growing.

2. The amount of growth that is driven by innovation in technologies, value propositions, products and services.

3. The speed at which innovations needs to be furnished in order to drive growth in Computer Vision in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market.

