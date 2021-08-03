Environmental Liability Insurance Market is Booming Worldwide with AIG, Allianz, AXA

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Environmental Liability Insurance Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Environmental Liability Insurance market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

AIG(United States), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Aegon (India), Zurich (Switzerland), Allstate (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), PICC (China), Ping An Insurance (China), China Pacific Insurance (China), Geico (United States)

What is Environmental Liability Insurance Market:

Environmental liability insurance (ELI) covers the cost of restoring damage caused by environmental accidents, such as pollution of land, water, air, and biodiversity damage. Several other types of environmental liability insurance exist such as Environmental consultants errors and omissions policies cover consultants who advise third parties about environmental conditions, Environmental contractor policies cover operations that a remediation contractor performs and Environmental testing laboratory coverage addresses the liability of firms that analyze hazardous materials in the soil, ground or air. The United States market size is expected to grow from USD 1512.11 million in 2019 to USD 2837.32 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.29%. AIG, Liberty Mutual, AXA XL, Chubb Limited, and Zurich are the top players in the United States market.

Influencing Trends:

Provides comfort when there are concerns over indemnity covenant strength

An increasing number of services provided across the world



Growth Drivers:

High demand due to Premium costs have been reduced by competition in the insurance market

Can benefit multiple parties (seller, buyer, tenants, funder) and help facilitate deals



Gaps and Opportunities:

The potential market in the untapped regions

Rising awareness from emerging and developing countries

The Global Environmental Liability Insurance Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Contractor Pollution Liability, Combined GL/Pollution, Fixed Site Pollution, Combined GL/Pollution/Professional, Others), By Application (Products for site owners and operators, Products for contractors and professionals, Products for storage tanks)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



