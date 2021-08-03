Household Robots Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Robert Bosch, Dyson, LG

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Household Robots Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Household Robots market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

Key Players in This Report Include:

IRobot Holdings LLC (United States), Puresight Systems Pvt Ltd. (India), Alfred KÃ¤rcher (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) , Dyson (United Kingdom), LG Corp. (South Korea), LEGO (Denmark), BSH HausgerÃ¤te (Germany), Temi (United States), Monoprice (United States), Husqvarna (Sweden), Robomow (Israel), Maytronics (Israel), Hayward Industries (United States), Bissell (United States), WPillo (United States), Anki (United States)

What is Household Robots Market:

Household robots is an automatic service robot used for household chores vacuuming, lawn mowing, pool cleaning, and others. Household robots market has high growth prospects owing to technological advancements such as integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other technologies. For instance, Neato launched 2 new robot cleaners, Botvac D6 connected and Botvac D4 Connected integrated with laser smart technology. Further, increasing demand from the developing economies expected to drive the demand for household robots over the forecasted period..

Influencing Trends:

Emphasizing On Developing Endurance Capability of the Household Robots

Integration of Technologies Such As Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning



Growth Drivers:

Rising Demand for Autonomous Robots

Increasing Demand for Service Robots



Gaps and Opportunities:

Increasing Demand of Robots for Domestic Application

Rising Demand from the Developing Economies

The Global Household Robots Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Domestic, Entertainment and Leisure), By Application (Vacuuming

Lawn Mowing, Pool Cleaning, Companionship, Elderly Assistance and Handicap Systems, Robot Toys and Hobby Systems, Others)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Household Robots Market Study Coverage:

Evaluate Market Competitiveness; Analysing Major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and key business segments analysis of Household Robots market.

Household Robots Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Household Robots Market Size by Region Household Robots Market, Profiles of players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, value chain, financials, and other development factors.

Important Sections Covered in Household Robots Market Report:

Household Robots Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Household Robots Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Household Robots Market

Household Robots Capacity and Production*, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

Household Robots Supply (Production), Consumption, Export-Import* by Region (2021-2026)

Household Robots Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Household Robots Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry Road map and value chain Market Factors Analysis.

** wherever applicable



