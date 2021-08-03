Sonar Systems Market Shaping Ahead to Long Term Value Realization

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Sonar Systems Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Sonar Systems market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Raytheon (United States), Lockheed Martin (United States), Thales (France), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Ultra-Electronics (United Kingdom), L3 (United States), Teledyne (United States) , Sonardyne (United Kingdom), Atlas Elektronik (Germany) , Furuno (Japan)

Brief Overview on Sonar Systems:

The rising number of terrorist attacks, governments across the globe are increasing their defense budgets for building warships and deploying nuclear submarines as a part of their military strategies will help to boost global sonar system market. Sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) is a technique which employs sound waves for navigating, communicating, and detecting lost or hazardous objects. Sonar systems are divided into passive and active sonar. Active sonar systems emit acoustic waves into the water and listen to their echoes underwater, while, passive sonars do not generate their own signals and listen to the sounds produced by other vessels. Currently, they are extensively used for fishing, oil exploration, hydrography, marine observation, and nautical charting activities..

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for High-Resolution Imaging for Seabed Mapping

Advancements in Active Sonar Technologies

Upsurge in Defense Expenditure

Opportunities:

Rising Requirement for Cost-Effective Sonar Systems for Anti-Submarine Warfare

Huge Demand for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

Market Growth Drivers:

Upsurge in the Number of Sonar Programs for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Techniques

Increasing Demand for Sonobouy for Tactical Defense Operations

Growing Demand for Fisheries

Segmentation of the Global Sonar Systems Market:

by Type (General-Purpose Hull Mounted Sonar, Stern Mounted Sonar, Seabed Imaging and Information Sonar, Dipping Sonar, Other), Application (Commercial Area, Scientific Area, Military Area, Other)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Sonar Systems Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Sonar Systems market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Sonar Systems market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

