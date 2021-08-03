Flexible Plastic Paint Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | 3M, Polyonics, Antistat

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Flexible Plastic Paint Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Flexible Plastic Paint market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study:

3M (United States), Polyonics, Inc. (United States), Antistat (The Ant Group) (United States), ESDProduct.com (Interstate Group) (United States), PPG Industries (United Kingdom), Eastman Chemical Company (United States), Bayer AG (Germany), Axalta Coating Systems (United States), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Botron Company, Inc. (United States)

Brief Overview on Flexible Plastic Paint:

Plastic exists in a variety of locations in homes i.e. in pens, mechanical pencils, storage containers and furniture. Flexible plastic lends itself to outdoor furniture, plastic storage boxes and sometimes car parts. Painting plastic can prove tricky because paint can slide right off the slippery material. The flexible plastic paint provides a super strong flexible bond, becoming part of the surface withstanding weathering, abrasions and retaining colours and bright whites for many years. It has a super high stretch ratio that will not crack or flake off. Further, high consumption of flexible plastic paint in several industries for improved durability with enhanced performance is driving the Global flexible plastic paint market..

Key Market Trends:

Growth in Plastic Coating Industry and Ease of Application

Opportunities:

Escalating Infrastructure Industry

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Plastic Paints in Automotive Industry

Rapidly Developing Industrialization

Urbanization in Emerging Economies

High Strength and Better Adhesion

Segmentation of the Global Flexible Plastic Paint Market:

by Type (Single Side Tape, Double Sides Tape), Application (Electrical, Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

