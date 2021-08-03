Lead-Free Solder Paste Market is Going To Boom | Senju Metal, MG Chemicals, Tamura

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Lead-Free Solder Paste Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Lead-Free Solder Paste market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Senju Metal Industry Co. Ltd. (Japan), MG Chemicals (Australia), Tamura Corporation (Japan), MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions (United States), Suochen Metals Co Ltd (China), Tongfang Tech (China), Yashida (China), Chengxing Group (China), Indium Corporation (United States), Nihon Superior (M) Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Brief Overview on Lead-Free Solder Paste:

Solder paste is made up of solder alloy powder suspended in a flux vehicle and used in electronic manufacturing as the primary joining medium. Lead-free soldering paste offers high levels of fluxing activity as well as enhances thermal stability. As reflowing under air pollution, this helps to avoid thermal degradation. Lead-free solder pastes resolve various issues such as low area ratio printing, high-reliability requirements for LED, QFN voiding, among others. Some of the features of lead-free solder paste products are long pause-to-print capabilities, reduces voiding, eliminates head-in-pillow defects, among others..

Key Market Trends:

Technology Advancement regarding Lead-Free Solder Paste

Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as China, India, and Others

Increasing Demand Due to Environmental Concerns of Lead

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Demand from Electronic Manufacturing Services

Increasing usage Lead Free Solder Paste in Various Application

Segmentation of the Global Lead-Free Solder Paste Market:

by Type (Low-Temperature Lead-Free Solder PasteÂ, Middle-Temperature Lead-Free Solder PasteÂ, High-Temperature Lead-Free Solder Paste), Application (Wire BoardÂ, PCB BoardÂ, SMTÂ, Others)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Lead-Free Solder Paste Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Lead-Free Solder Paste market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Lead-Free Solder Paste market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

