Silicone Elastomers Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Dow Corning, Wacker Chemie, Momentive Performance Materials

Silicone elastomers are polymers of silicone that are produced by treatment and crosslinking with amorphous silica to increase strength. With a wide range of mechanical and chemical properties they have numerous industrial and commercial applications. Silicone elastomers market is expected to grow significantly over the forecasted period due to increasing demand for antimicrobial silicone elastomers and conductive elastomers from the healthcare and electronics industry respectively. Moreover, increasing demand from the automotive industry for ignition cables, vibration-dampers, spark plug boots, and others propelling market growth..

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Application of Antimicrobial Silicone Elastomers in the Healthcare Industry

Rising Demand for Conductive Elastomers in Electrical Applications

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand Form Automotive Industry

Rising Demand from the Developing Economies Such As India, China, Japan, And Others

Market Growth Drivers:

Rise in Scope in Medical Device and Healthcare Applications

Increasing Demand from the Electrical & Electronics Industry

Segmentation of the Global Silicone Elastomers Market:

by Type (High Temperature Vulcanized (HTV)/High Consistency Rubber (HCR), Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR), Room Temperature Vulcanized (RTV))



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Silicone Elastomers Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Silicone Elastomers market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Silicone Elastomers market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

