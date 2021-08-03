Solar Rooftop System Market Latest Review: Know More about Industry Gainers

Solar rooftops are solar panels placed on top of roofs of commercial, industrial, residential, and others (institution, government, community) buildings. They capture the light energy emitted by the sun and convert it into electrical energy. This setup is also known as a solar rooftop photo-voltaic system. It produces a clean, eco-friendly form of energy, meaning that it does not produce any kind of pollution or harmful gases. The solar rooftop system is the most vital part of the generation of renewable power. It is used for producing solar energy and solar power consumption.

These systems can be installed in vacant roof space and offer lower transmission and distribution losses. It is being widely used due to its feature that helps in carbon emission reduction offering long-term energy and ecological security. The solar rooftop systems provide better management of daytime peak loads with minimal technical losses as power consumption and generation are collocated. According to Bridge to India, in 2016, the Indian rooftop solar market has with a CAGR of 98% in the last four years to reach a total capacity of 1,020 MW. Due to this growing solar rooftop market in Asian countries are the major solar rooftop system manufacturers are focus on investing in this region. The Indian solar rooftop market was estimated to be around USD 1,183 million in 2019 which is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 2,151.2 Million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The latest study released on the Global Solar Rooftop System Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Solar Rooftop System Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (China),SunPower Corporation (United States),Trina Solar Limited (China),Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada),Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (India),Hanwha Q Cells Co., Ltd. (South Korea),JA Solar Holdings (China),LONGi Solar (China),Risen Energy (China),Talesun Solar Technologies (China)

Market Trend:

The Increasing Number of Installations in Emerging Countries such as India

Market Drivers:

Growing Electricity Needs Worldwide

Expanding the Renewable-based Power Generation

Lower Transmission and Distribution Losses

Challenges:

High Maintenance Cost

Opportunities:

Rising Government Focus on Increasing the Share of Solar Power in the Energy Mix

Availability of Abundant Solar Resource

The Global Solar Rooftop System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solar Photovoltaic, Solar Thermal), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), Components (Solar panels, Charge Controller, Power Meter, Inverter, Battery Pack, Others), Installation Type (Grid-Connected, Off-Grid, Hybrid), Capacity (Up to 10 kW, 11 kW- 100 kW, More than 100 kW), Metering Arrangement (Net Metering, Gross Metering)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Solar Rooftop System Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Solar Rooftop System market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Solar Rooftop System Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Solar Rooftop System

Chapter 4: Presenting the Solar Rooftop System Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Solar Rooftop System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Solar Rooftop System Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

