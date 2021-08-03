Racing Drones Market is Expected to Witness High Demand | Walkera, Horizon Hobby, Proflight drones

Drone racing is a process focus on racing small or large FPV drones. The basic focus here is to create fast and very powerful multi-rotors that can deliver incredible speed. Drone racing is popular at this time that there are many tournaments all over the globe. Through this sports demand for racing drones increases and also increase in competition in various technology up-gradation.

The latest study released on the Global Racing Drones Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Racing Drones Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

DJI (China),Parrot (France),Yuneec (China),Walkera (China),Air Jugar (China),MJX (China),Horizon Hobby LLC (United States),B&H Photo Video (United States),Binshang Creative Technology Co. Ltd. (China),Proflight drones (United Kingdom)

Market Trend:

Increase Demand of Ready-To-Fly Segment

Market Drivers:

Increasing Use of Drones in Various Sports Events

Increasing Tournaments Such As Pilots, Trick Wiki, and Multigp

Rise in Sales of Different Configuration of Drones with Various Specifications

Increase in Demand for Reducing Human Intervention

Opportunities:

Strong Market Growth Potential in US Region Due To Popularity of Drone Racing As a Passionate Sport in the US

The Global Racing Drones Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Ready-to-Fly (RTF), Bind-and-Fly (BNF), Plug-and-Play (PNP)/ Plug-and-Fly (PNF)), Application (Rotorcross, Drag Racing, Time Trial), Components (FPV Goggles, FPV Remote Controllers, Cameras, Batteries, Motors, ECSs, Flight Controllers, Others), Size (Less Than 100 mm, 100 – 200 mm, 200 – 300 mm, Greater Than 300 mm)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



