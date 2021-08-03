Global Potentiometer Industry Analysis Report 2021| ALPS, Nidec Copal Electronics, Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. (TOCOS)

There are three types of potentiometers that are used commonly: wire wound, carbon film and Plastic Film potentiometers. All these have been described below: 1) Wire wound potentiometers: This potentiometer comprises of several rounds of wire wound around the shaft of the non-conducting material. The turns of the coil are bonded together by an adhesive. In this case the slider, connected to the body whose displacement is to be measured, moves on the potentiometer track and it makes contacts with successive turns of the coil. In this case the wire between the two successive turns is not covered by the slider, which limits the resolution of the wire wound potentiometers. However, the larger the number of turns of the coil, more is the resolution of the coil. The resolution is measured as the reciprocal of the number of turns of the coil. This devise has low noise and is mechanically rough and tough. 2) Carbon film potentiometers: The carbon film potentiometers are formed by depositing carbon composition ink on an insulating body, which in most of the cases is phenolic resin. This is one of the most commonly used materials for the pots that is quite cheap and has resolution better than the wire wound potentiometers. They have reasonable life and tolerable noise levels. 3) Plastic Film pots: These pots comprise of the specially impregnated plastic material having resistance characteristics that are controlled properly. These can be used for rotary as well as translational slider movements. They have very good life, resolution better than the wire wound pots, and low noise. In carbon film and the Plastic Film pots the resolution is limited by the grain size of the particles, hence their accuracy is very high. Their resolution can be as high as 10 rest to -4 and is usually limited only by the spring connected between the slider and the body whose motion is to be measured. The major players in global Potentiometer market include ALPS, Nidec Copal Electronics, Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. (TOCOS), etc., and the market concentration rate is low. China, Southeast Asia and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 50% of the global market. Rotary Potentiometer is the main type, with a share over 60%. Home Appliances and Industrial are two key applications, they hold a share about 60%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Potentiometer in China, including the following market information: China Potentiometer Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Potentiometer Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Pcs) China top five Potentiometer companies in 2020 (%) The global Potentiometer market size is expected to growth from US$ 1638.1 million in 2020 to US$ 2274.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Potentiometer market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Total Market by Segment: China Potentiometer Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs) China Potentiometer Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Rotary Potentiometer, Linear Potentiometer China Potentiometer Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs) China Potentiometer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Home Appliances, Industrial, Automotive, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Potentiometer revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Potentiometer revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Potentiometer sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Pcs) Key companies Potentiometer sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, ALPS, Nidec Copal Electronics, Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. (TOCOS), Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd (NOBLE), Panasonic, Sakae Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd, Bourns, Inc, Vishay, TT Electronics, Honeywell, CTS Corporation, ABB, Siemens, TE Connectivity, Taiwan Alpha Electronic, Forward Electronics Co, Song Huei Electric Co., Ltd, Hohner Automaticos, Elap Srl, Omeg Limited, Chengdu Hongming Electronics Co Ltd, Everson Technology Ltd

