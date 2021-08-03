Global Oscilloscope Regional Outlook 2021| Danaher, Keysight, Teledyne LeCroy

An oscilloscope is a type of electronic test instrument that allows observation of constantly varying signal voltages, usually as a two-dimensional plot of one or more signals as a function of time. Non-electrical signals (such as sound or vibration) can be converted to voltages and displayed. Oscilloscopes are used to observe the change of an electrical signal over time, such that voltage and time describe a shape which is continuously graphed against a calibrated scale. The observed waveform can be analyzed for such properties as amplitude, frequency, rise time, time interval, distortion and others. Originally, calculation of these values required manually measuring the waveform against the scales built into the screen of the instrument. Modern digital instruments may calculate and display these properties directly. The major players in global Oscilloscope market include Danaher, Keysight, etc. The top 2 players occupy about 40% shares of the global market. North America and China are main markets, they occupy about 80% of the global market. Bandwidth below 500MHz Oscilloscope is the main type, with a share about 50%. Communications Electronics is the main application, which holds a share about 30%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Oscilloscope in China, including the following market information: China Oscilloscope Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Oscilloscope Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Oscilloscope companies in 2020 (%) The global Oscilloscope market size is expected to growth from US$ 1595 million in 2020 to US$ 1767.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Oscilloscope market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Oscilloscope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Oscilloscope Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Oscilloscope Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Bandwidth below 500MHz Oscilloscope, Bandwidth 500MHz-2GHz Oscilloscope, Bandwidth above 2GHz Oscilloscope China Oscilloscope Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Oscilloscope Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Consumer Electronics, Communications Electronics, Aerospace Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Teaching and Research

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Oscilloscope revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Oscilloscope revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Oscilloscope sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Oscilloscope sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Danaher, Keysight, Teledyne LeCroy, Rohde & Schwarz, National Instruments, GW Instek, Yokogawa, GAO Tek Inc, RIGOL Technologies, SIGLENT, OWON, Uni-Trend, Jingce Electronic, Lvyang Electronic, Hantek

