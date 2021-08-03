Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Garmin, SUUNTO, Adidas

Outdoor sports GPS devices are portable gadgets that receive satellite signals. A GPS device offering different functionalities comes in different forms such as a handheld device, wearable device (smart watch and a smart glass). The mechanism of these devices is similar to smartphones and tablets. Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device key players include Apple, Garmin, Samsung, SONY, Adidas, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 70%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by North America and Taiwan, having a total share about 40 percent. In terms of product, Wearable Device is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Running, followed by Golf, Cycling. This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Sports GPS Device in China, including the following market information: China Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Outdoor Sports GPS Device companies in 2020 (%) The global Outdoor Sports GPS Device market size is expected to growth from US$ 27480 million in 2020 to US$ 269980 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.6% during 2021-2027.

The China Outdoor Sports GPS Device market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Outdoor Sports GPS Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Handheld Device, Wearable Device China Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Golf, Running, Cycling

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Outdoor Sports GPS Device revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Outdoor Sports GPS Device revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Outdoor Sports GPS Device sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Outdoor Sports GPS Device sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Garmin, SUUNTO, Adidas, Bushnell, DeLorme, Nike, Apple, Golife, Bryton, Samsung, SONY, Magellan, Fitbit, TomTom, Polar, Global Sat, Motorola, Gerk, Tomoon, inWatch

