Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Share and Growth 2021| Microchip Technology, Spectratime, Frequency Electronics

Rubidium atomic clock or rubidium standard is a high accuracy frequency and time standard. Rubidium atomic clocks, the simplest and most compact of other atomic clocks, use a glass cell of rubidium gas that changes its absorption of light at the optical rubidium frequency when the surrounding microwave frequency is just right. Atomic Clock is a precision clock that depends for its operation on an electrical oscillator regulated by the natural vibration frequencies of an atomic system (as a beam of cesium atoms). A rubidium standard or rubidium atomic clock is a frequency standard in which a specified hyperfine transition of electrons in rubidium-87 atoms is used to control the output frequency. It is the most inexpensive, compact, and widely produced atomic clock, used to control the frequency of television stations, cell phone base stations, in test equipment, and global navigation satellite systems like GPS. Commercial rubidium clocks are less accurate than caesium atomic clocks, which serve as primary frequency standards, so the rubidium clock is a secondary frequency standard. However, rubidium fountains are currently being developed that are even more stable than caesium fountain clocks. Global Rubidium Atomic Clock key players include Microsemi (Microchip), Orolia Group (Spectratime), Casic, Stanford Research Systems, AccuBeat Ltd, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 75%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe, with a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, Output Frequency ≤10MHz is the largest segment, with a share about 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Space & Military/Aerospace, followed by Telecom/Broadcasting, Scientific & Metrology Research, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Rubidium Atomic Clock in China, including the following market information: China Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five Rubidium Atomic Clock companies in 2020 (%) The global Rubidium Atomic Clock market size is expected to growth from US$ 151 million in 2020 to US$ 240.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Rubidium Atomic Clock market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Rubidium Atomic Clock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Rubidium Atomic Clock Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Production Frequency: Below 5MHz, Production Frequency: 5-10MHz, Production Frequency: Above 10MHz China Rubidium Atomic Clock Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Navigation, Military/Aerospace, Telecom/Broadcasting, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Rubidium Atomic Clock revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Rubidium Atomic Clock revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Rubidium Atomic Clock sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Rubidium Atomic Clock sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Microchip Technology, Spectratime, Frequency Electronics, AccuBeat, Excelitas Technologies, Stanford Research Systems, IQD, Casic, Chengdu Spaceon Electronics, Zurich Instruments

