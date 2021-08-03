Global Rugged Equipment Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Panasonic, Abaco Systems, Getac

A rugged (or ruggedized, but also ruggedised) computer is a computer specifically designed to operate reliably in harsh usage environments and conditions, such as strong vibrations, extreme temperatures and wet or dusty conditions. According to the type, rugged computers account for up to 67% in 2020. Industry accounts for the largest proportion of 45% in the application field。 This report contains market size and forecasts of Rugged Equipment in China, including the following market information: China Rugged Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Rugged Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Rugged Equipment companies in 2020 (%) The global Rugged Equipment market size is expected to growth from US$ 5609 million in 2020 to US$ 7901.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Rugged Equipment market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Rugged Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Rugged Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Rugged Equipment Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Rugged Communication Equipment, Rugged Computers, Rugged Displays China Rugged Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Rugged Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Defense and Military, Industrial, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Rugged Equipment revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Rugged Equipment revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Rugged Equipment sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Rugged Equipment sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Panasonic, Abaco Systems, Getac, Dell, Honeywell, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, Zebra(Xplore), Datalogic, Trenton Systems, Leonardo DRS, Extreme Engineering Solutions, Handheld Group, CIPHERLAB, TouchStar, Juniper Systems, Ecrin Systems, Aqeri(Borderlight), MilDef(AMREL), Winmate, ACME, Advantech, Sparton Rugged Electronics, Kontron, HP, Twinhead(Durabook), Lenovo, JLT Mobile Computers, MobileDemand, Xenarc, AAEON

