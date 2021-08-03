Global Runway Lighting Market Regional Outlook 2021| ADB SAFEGATE, Honeywell, Hella (TKH)

Lights are easily one of the most important fixtures present on a runway. Runway lights guide pilots during the takeoff and landing procedures. In reality, all lights on an airfield are essential to the safe and efficient aircraft operations during takeoff, landing, and taxiing. Runway edge lights are white, transitioning to amber near the departure end of the runway. The ends, or thresholds, of the runways have green lights at the “beginning” of the runway, or approach end. The departure end is marked by red lights delineating the end of operational pavement. Recessed in-pavement runway lights, also white in color, are common at most large airports to provide enhanced runway visibility. These lights are typically used in conjunction with approach light systems, which extend beyond the runway ends, providing a visual queue for the pilots to line-up the aircraft during approach. Global Runway Lighting key players include ADB SAFEGATE, Honeywell, Hella (TKH), Eaton, OSRAM, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 60%. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by North America and China, both have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, LED is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Civilian and Commercial Airport, followed by Military Airport. This report contains market size and forecasts of Runway Lighting in China, including the following market information: China Runway Lighting Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Runway Lighting Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Runway Lighting companies in 2020 (%) The global Runway Lighting market size is expected to growth from US$ 303 million in 2020 to US$ 434.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Runway Lighting market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Runway Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Runway Lighting Market, By Light, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Runway Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Light, 2020 (%), Halogen, LED China Runway Lighting Market, By End Users, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Runway Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By End Users, 2020 (%), Civilian and Commercial Airport, Military Airport

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Runway Lighting revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Runway Lighting revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Runway Lighting sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Runway Lighting sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, ADB SAFEGATE, Honeywell, Hella (TKH), Eaton, OSRAM, OCEM Airfield Technology, Astronics, Youyang, Airsafe Airport Equipment, Carmanah Technologies, Vosla (NARVA), ATG Airports, Avlite Systems (Sealite), Transcon

