Global Safety Sensors and Switches Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| SICK, Pepperl+Fuchs, Rockwell

Safety Sensors is a general term attributed to the sensors used for detection of distance, absence or presence of any object in a restricted zone during physical operations. The Safety Sensors are also denoted as Photo Electric/Opto-Electronic Sensors as they are based on the photoelectric principle of using electromagnetic waves viz, electric, magnetic and light. The safety sensors are present either in the form of sensors, switches or buttons. In this report, we covered the safety sensors and switches classification by product types for manufacturing & processing industries: opto-electronic/ photo electric devices, presence detection sensors, safety switches, safety command devices and classification by product types for automobiles: collision avoidance, obstacle avoidance, lighting & wiper control. They are widely used in aircraft & aerospace, automobile, chemical, food & beverage, machine & tools, material handling, mining, oil & gas industries and so on. Global Safety Sensors and Switches key players include SICK, Pepperl+Fuchs, Rockwell, Ifm, Datalogic, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. United States is the largest market, with a share over 20%, followed by Europe, and Japan, both have a share over 40 percent. In terms of product, Safety Light Curtains is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Food and Beverage, Electronics, Packages, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Safety Sensors and Switches in China, including the following market information: China Safety Sensors and Switches Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Safety Sensors and Switches Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Safety Sensors and Switches companies in 2020 (%) The global Safety Sensors and Switches market size is expected to growth from US$ 2803 million in 2020 to US$ 3360.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027.

The China Safety Sensors and Switches market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Safety Sensors and Switches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Safety Sensors and Switches Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Safety Sensors and Switches Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Safety Light Curtains, Safety Mats, Safety Laser Scanners, Other China Safety Sensors and Switches Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Safety Sensors and Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Automotive, Food and Beverage, Electronics, Packages, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Safety Sensors and Switches revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Safety Sensors and Switches revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Safety Sensors and Switches sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Safety Sensors and Switches sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, SICK, Pepperl+Fuchs, Rockwell, Ifm, Omron, Datalogic, K. A. Schmersal, IDEC, Panasonic, Banner Engineering, ABB, Baumer, Delphi, Eaton, Bernstein, Weidmüller

