Global SAN Switches Market Share and Growth 2021| Brocade, Cisco, Qlogic

A storage area network (SAN) switch is a device that connects servers and shared pools of storage devices and is dedicated to moving storage traffic. The SAN switch contains the Director-class switches and Fibre Channel switches. A SAN switch is often a Fibre Channel (FC) switch, which is compatible with the Fibre Channel protocol. The FC switch checks the data packet header, determines the computing devices of origin and destination, and sends the packet to the intended storage system. An FC switch is designed for use in a high-performance network with low latency and lossless data transmission. A SAN fabric switch contains a low to medium port count, while a director is a high port count switch (generally above 64 ports). Fibre Channel switches can be networked together to build larger storage networks. The HBA is more complex than a traditional Ethernet card. Global demand for SAN Switches, supplied mainly by Brocade, Cisco, QLogic, and Emulex, which took a combined market share of roughly 93%. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China, North America and Europe. China accounts for the largest region with 87%, due to huge space of China OEM enterprises’ plants. North America accounts for the second regions with a market share of 7%, and followed by Europe. This report contains market size and forecasts of SAN Switches in China, including the following market information: China SAN Switches Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China SAN Switches Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five SAN Switches companies in 2020 (%) The global SAN Switches market size is expected to growth from US$ 1779.9 million in 2020 to US$ 1545.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of -2.0% during 2021-2027.

The China SAN Switches market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the SAN Switches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China SAN Switches Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China SAN Switches Market Segment Percentages,

4Gbps, 8Gbps, 16Gbps, Others China SAN Switches Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China SAN Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Financial, Telecommunications, Media, Government, Aviation, Education

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies SAN Switches revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies SAN Switches revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies SAN Switches sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies SAN Switches sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Brocade, Cisco, Qlogic, Emulex

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global SAN Switches market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global SAN Switches market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional SAN Switches markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global SAN Switches market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global SAN Switches market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global SAN Switches market.

