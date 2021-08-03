Global Power Inductors Depth Research Report 2021| TDK, Murata, Vishay

This report studies the Power Inductors market, a power inductor is a solid state electronic component that receives and stores electrical energy utilizing a magnetic field. This field is typically created with tightly coiled conductive wire such as copper. Global Power Inductors key players include TDK, Murata, Vishay, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 60%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 75%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, SMD Power Inductors is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Telecom/Datacomm, followed by Mobile Phone, Consumer Electronics, Computer & Office, Automotive, Industry, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Inductors in China, including the following market information: China Power Inductors Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Power Inductors Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) China top five Power Inductors companies in 2020 (%) The global Power Inductors market size is expected to growth from US$ 911 million in 2020 to US$ 1065.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Power Inductors market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Power Inductors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Power Inductors Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Power Inductors Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

SMD Power Inductors, Plug-in Power Inductors China Power Inductors Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Power Inductors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Mobile Phone, Consumer Electronics, Computer & Office, Automotive, Industry, Telecom/Datacomm, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Power Inductors revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Power Inductors revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Power Inductors sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies Power Inductors sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, TDK, Murata, Vishay, Taiyo Yuden, Sagami Elec, Sumida, Chilisin, Mitsumi Electric, Shenzhen Microgate Technology, Delta Electronics, Sunlord Electronics, Panasonic, AVX (Kyocera), API Delevan, Würth Elektronik, Littelfuse, Pulse Electronics, Coilcraft, Inc, Ice Components, Bel Fuse, Fenghua Advanced, Zhenhua Fu Electronics, Laird Technologies

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Power Inductors market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Power Inductors market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Power Inductors markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Power Inductors market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Power Inductors market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Power Inductors market.

