Global Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market Share & Forecast 2021| APC, ABB, Cisco

This report studies the Power Distribution Units (PDU) market. A power distribution unit (PDU) or mains distribution unit (MDU) is a device fitted with multiple outputs designed to distribute electric power, especially to racks of computers and networking equipment located within a data center. Data centers face challenges in power protection and management solutions. This is why many data centers rely on PDU monitoring to improve efficiency, uptime, and growth. The main market for distribution units (PDU) is the United States with about 35%, followed by Europe with about 25%. ABB, Cisco, Eaton, APC, Delta and Emerson are the major players, with the top three accounting for about 25%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Distribution Units (PDU) in China, including the following market information: China Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Power Distribution Units (PDU) companies in 2020 (%) The global Power Distribution Units (PDU) market size is expected to growth from US$ 1300 million in 2020 to US$ 1565.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Power Distribution Units (PDU) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Power Distribution Units (PDU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Basic PDU, Metering PDU, Monitoring PDU, Switch PDU, Others China Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Power Distribution Units (PDU) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Telecommunications and IT, Finance and Insurance, Energy, Medical Insurance, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Power Distribution Units (PDU) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Power Distribution Units (PDU) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Power Distribution Units (PDU) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Power Distribution Units (PDU) sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, APC, ABB, Cisco, Eaton, Emerson, Raritan, CIS Global, Leviton, Server Technology, Cyber Power Systems, Geist, HPE, Tripp Lite, Hpxin, Delta Power Solutions, Fujitsu, GE

