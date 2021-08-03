Global Power ICs Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Texas Instruments, Infineon, Qualcomm

PICs (power integrated circuits) are defined as ICs combining high-voltage and/or high-current components monolithically with low-voltage/low-current control components. Broadly, three classes of technologies, based on the techniques for isolating the high- and low-voltage components, have been developed for PICs: junction-isolated, self-isolated and dielectrically isolated. Each of these technologies has found its way into applications that result in optimal performance per unit cost. Simultaneously with the development of technologies, several advancements have been made in high-voltage/power devices suitable for integration. These included the reduced surface field lateral double diffused MOS transistor (RESURF LDMOS), the isolated vertical DMOS (VDMOS), the lateral insulated gate bipolar transistor (LIGBT), the high-voltage RESURF bipolar transistors, the Schottky injection FET (SINFET), and the trench sidewall channel DMOS (TDMOS). From the perspective of PIC applications, in recent years, with the emerging of smartphones, smart homes, wearable devices, VR (Virtual Reality) / AR (Augmented Reality) The booming consumer electronics market and the demand for intelligent and low-energy consumption of industrial automation robots, drones, electric vehicles and other industrial products. The rapid development of integrated circuit products in the direction of diversification has spawned a large number of new chip requirements, which has led to the steady development of the global PIC design industry. From the perspective of overall market share, the main players in China’s PIC market are mainly from European and American, accounting for more than 80% of the market share. The entire power Standard Power ICs design industry is showing a shift from the United States, Europe and Japan to China, China’s power Standard Power ICs market is on the rise. As the manufacturing centers of end-consumer products are concentrated in Asia-Pacific and China, due to the impact of cost, large-scale ICs design companies in Europe and the United States have gradually faded out of the trend of civilian consumer markets, turning to other Vehicle Electronics, industrial, military, and even astronauts and other performance requirements. This report contains market size and forecasts of Power ICs in China, including the following market information: China Power ICs Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Power ICs companies in 2020 (%) The global Power ICs market size is expected to growth from US$ 21130 million in 2020 to US$ 27370 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Power ICs market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Power ICs Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Power ICs Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Power ICs Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Power Management IC (PMIC), Driver IC China Power ICs Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Power ICs Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Smart Phone, Automotive, High Performance Computing, Industrial, IoT, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Power ICs revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Power ICs revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Texas Instruments, Infineon, Qualcomm, ON Semi, NXP, Maxim Integrated, Dialog Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba, Analog Devices, Silergy, Power Integrations, ROHM, MediaTek Inc., Microchip, Skyworks, Renesas, Cypress Semiconductor, On-Bright Electronics, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

