Global Power Cords Industry Analysis Report 2021| Volex, Longwell, Electri-Cord

Power cords are detachable means of supplying electricity from a main power source to electrical equipment or appliances. Power cords consist of a flexible cord with electrical plugs at each end, one male and one female. The female plug connects to the appliance or electrical equipment. The male plug connects the electrical receptacle, electrical outlet or power supply. China is the largest Power Cords market with about 37% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 17% market share. The key players are Volex, Longwell, Electri-Cord, Feller, Quail Electronics, HL TECHNOLOGY, Hongchang Electronics, Americord, CHING CHENG, Prime Wire & Cable, AURICH, I-SHENG, Queenpuo, CEP, Yunhuan Electronics, Coleman Cable, HUASHENG ELECTRICAL, StayOnline, Yung Li, MEGA, ShangYu Jintao, Kord King, GoGreen Power, Tripplite, QIAOPU, Weitien, Ningbo Chenglong etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 22% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Cords in China, including the following market information: China Power Cords Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Power Cords Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Pcs) China top five Power Cords companies in 2020 (%) The global Power Cords market size is expected to growth from US$ 3919.1 million in 2020 to US$ 5893 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Power Cords market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Power Cords manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Power Cords Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs) China Power Cords Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Ordinary Power Cord, Shielded Insulated Power Cord China Power Cords Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs) China Power Cords Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Computers, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Power Tools, Medical Equipments, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Power Cords revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Power Cords revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Power Cords sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Pcs) Key companies Power Cords sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Volex, Longwell, Electri-Cord, Feller, Quail Electronics, HL TECHNOLOGY, Hongchang Electronics, Americord, CHING CHENG, Prime Wire & Cable, AURICH, I-SHENG, Queenpuo, CEP, Yunhuan Electronics, Coleman Cable, HUASHENG ELECTRICAL, StayOnline, Yung Li, MEGA, ShangYu Jintao, Kord King, GoGreen Power, Tripplite, QIAOPU, Weitien, Ningbo Chenglong

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Power Cords market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Power Cords market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Power Cords markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Power Cords market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Power Cords market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Power Cords market.

