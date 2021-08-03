Global Power Semiconductor Switches Competition Situation 2021| Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V.

Power Semiconductor Switches are the discrete power device. A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. The power transistors and thyristors are called Power Semiconductor Switches, which include PowerMOSFETs, IGBTs, Bipolar Power Transistors, SCR, GTO etc. Global Power Semiconductor Switches main players are Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 35%. China is the largest market, with a share nearly 50%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Semiconductor Switches in China, including the following market information: China Power Semiconductor Switches Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Power Semiconductor Switches Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Power Semiconductor Switches companies in 2020 (%) The global Power Semiconductor Switches market size is expected to growth from US$ 6301.4 million in 2020 to US$ 8985.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Power Semiconductor Switches market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Power Semiconductor Switches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Power Semiconductor Switches Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Power Semiconductor Switches Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Power MOSFETs, IGBTs, Bipolar Power Transistors, Thyristors China Power Semiconductor Switches Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Power Semiconductor Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Automotive & Transportation, Industrial & Power, Consumer, Computing & Communications, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Power Semiconductor Switches revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Power Semiconductor Switches revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Power Semiconductor Switches sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Power Semiconductor Switches sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Fuji Electric, Renesas Electronics, ROHM Semiconductor, Sanken, Nexperia, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Microchip Technology, Semikron Inc, IXYS, ABB Ltd.

