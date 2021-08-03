Global Precious Metal Sputtering Targets Trends and Forecast 2021| JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE

Precious Metal Sputtering Targets are the key raw materials for the preparation of precious metal thin films. Precious Metal Sputtering Targets are mainly used in electronic and information industries, such as integrated circuits, information storage, LIQUID crystal display screens, laser memory, electronic control devices, etc. It can be used in glass coating field. It can also be applied to wear resistant materials, high temperature corrosion resistance, high-grade decorative products and other industries. From the perspective of product classification, silver target takes up the highest proportion, reaching 81.37% of the total precious mental sputtering target production in 2019, while gold target and platinum target are only 7.04% and 3.02% of the total production due to their high prices — 47.4 times and 36.9 times of the silver target respectively. In 2019, the global share of gold target revenue was 44.07%, ranking first among all types. This report contains market size and forecasts of Precious Metal Sputtering Targets in China, including the following market information: China Precious Metal Sputtering Targets Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Precious Metal Sputtering Targets Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (KG) China top five Precious Metal Sputtering Targets companies in 2020 (%) The global Precious Metal Sputtering Targets market size is expected to growth from US$ 259.1 million in 2020 to US$ 441.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Precious Metal Sputtering Targets market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Precious Metal Sputtering Targets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Precious Metal Sputtering Targets Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (KG) China Precious Metal Sputtering Targets Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Gold Target, Sliver Target, Platinum Target, Others China Precious Metal Sputtering Targets Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (KG) China Precious Metal Sputtering Targets Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Semiconductor, Solar Energy, LCD Flat Panel Display, Others Flat Panel Display

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Precious Metal Sputtering Targets revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Precious Metal Sputtering Targets revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Precious Metal Sputtering Targets sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (KG) Key companies Precious Metal Sputtering Targets sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Sumitomo Chemical, ULVAC, Materion (Heraeus), GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd., TOSOH, Ningbo Jiangfeng, Heesung, Luvata, Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd, Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material, Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials, FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd, Advantec, Angstrom Sciences, Umicore Thin Film Products

