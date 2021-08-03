Global Panel PC Market Share & Forecast 2021| Advantech, Beckhoff, Siemens

Panel PC, typically attached with an LCD, is incorporated into the same enclosure as the motherboard and other electronic components. These are typically panel mounted and often incorporate touch screens for user interaction. Global Panel PC key players include Advantech, Beckhoff, Siemens, Kontron, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 20%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share nearly 50 percent. In terms of product, Fan-enabled panel PC is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Industrial, followed by Medical, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Panel PC in China, including the following market information: China Panel PC Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Panel PC Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Panel PC companies in 2020 (%) The global Panel PC market size is expected to growth from US$ 100 million in 2020 to US$ 152.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Panel PC market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Panel PC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Panel PC Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Panel PC Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Fan-Enabled Panel PC, Fan-Less Panel PC China Panel PC Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Panel PC Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Industrial, Medical, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Panel PC revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Panel PC revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Panel PC sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Panel PC sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Advantech, Beckhoff, Siemens, Kontron, Nexcom, B&R Automation, American Industrial System, Avalue, IEI Technology, AAEON, AXIOMTEK, ARBOR, Mitsubishi Electric, Portwell, Cybernet, Flytech, MiTAC International, ADLINK, DFI, Schneider Electric, Omron Corporation, Rein Medical, Comark, TEGUAR Computers, Captec, Athena Medical, Wincomm, ACL, Datalux

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Panel PC market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Panel PC market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Panel PC markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Panel PC market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

