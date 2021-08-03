Global Premium Wireless Routers Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027| TP-LINK, D-Link, Cisco

This report studies the all type of wireless routers products. A wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. TP-Link, D-Link, Tenda, Xiaomi and Mercury are major manufacturers of premium wireless routers. TP-Link is the largest one of the world, accounting for about 40% of the total market, with the top 3 accounting for about 55%. China is the largest market, accounting for about 30%, followed by North America with about 25%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Premium Wireless Routers in China, including the following market information: China Premium Wireless Routers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Premium Wireless Routers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Premium Wireless Routers companies in 2020 (%) The global Premium Wireless Routers market size is expected to growth from US$ 4416.2 million in 2020 to US$ 6553.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Premium Wireless Routers market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Premium Wireless Routers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Premium Wireless Routers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Premium Wireless Routers Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Single Band Wireless Routers, Dual Band Wireless Routers, Tri Band Wireless Routers China Premium Wireless Routers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Premium Wireless Routers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Family or Individual Consumer, Business, Other Application

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Premium Wireless Routers revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Premium Wireless Routers revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Premium Wireless Routers sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Premium Wireless Routers sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, TP-LINK, D-Link, Cisco, Tenda, Belkin (Linksys), NETCORE Group (qihoo 360), MERCURY, Netgear, FAST, Buffalo, Amped, Edimax, Asus, Huawei, Xiaomi, HiWiFi, Google Wifi, Eero, Luma, Samsung, Asus AiMesh, Plume, UBNT AMPLIFI HD

