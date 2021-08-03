Global Serial EEPROM Market Share & Forecast 2021| STMicroelectronics, Microchip, Giantec Semiconductor Corporation

EEPROM (electrically erasable programmable read-only memory) is user-modifiable read-only memory (ROM) that can be erased and reprogrammed (written to) repeatedly through the application of higher than normal electrical voltage. Unlike EPROM chips, EEPROMs do not need to be removed from the computer to be modified. However, an EEPROM chip has to be erased and reprogrammed in its entirety, not selectively. It also has a limited life – that is, the number of times it can be reprogrammed is limited to tens or hundreds of thousands of times. In an EEPROM that is frequently reprogrammed while the computer is in use, the life of the EEPROM can be an important design consideration. The Serial EEPROM market covers ≤16Kbit, 32Kbit, 64Kbit, 128Kbit, 256Kbit, 512Kbit, 1Mbit, ≥2Mbit, etc. The typical players include Microchip, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, ROHM, Giantec Semiconductor, Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc., etc. Among the key players of Global Serial EEPROM Market, STMicroelectronics profits most in 2019 and recent years, while Microchip and Giantec Semiconductor Corporation ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them is about 36%, 23% and 9% in 2019, respectively. Nowadays, there are eight mainly types of Serial EEPROM, including ≤16Kbit, 32Kbit, 64Kbit, 128Kbit, 256Kbit, 512Kbit, 1Mbit and ≥2Mbit. ≤16Kbit is the main type for Serial EEPROM, and the ≤16Kbit reached about 40% of global market share in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Serial EEPROM in China, including the following market information: China Serial EEPROM Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Serial EEPROM Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) China top five Serial EEPROM companies in 2020 (%) The global Serial EEPROM market size is expected to growth from US$ 781.3 million in 2020 to US$ 1168.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Serial EEPROM market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Serial EEPROM manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Serial EEPROM Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Serial EEPROM Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Below 16Kbit Serial EEPROM, 32Kbit Serial EEPROM, 64Kbit Serial EEPROM, 128Kbit Serial EEPROM, 256Kbit Serial EEPROM, 512Kbit Serial EEPROM, 1Mbit Serial EEPROM, Above 2Mbit Serial EEPROM China Serial EEPROM Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Serial EEPROM Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Serial EEPROM revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Serial EEPROM revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Serial EEPROM sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies Serial EEPROM sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, STMicroelectronics, Microchip, Giantec Semiconductor Corporation, ON Semiconductor, ABLIC, FMD, Fudan microelectronic, ROHM, Hua Hong Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc

